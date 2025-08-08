× Expand Live Music by Kohl Arnett Live Music by Kohl Arnett

Live Music by Kohl Arnett at Tradewater Brewing

Spend your Friday night with us at Tradewater Brewing Company as Kohl Arnett takes the stage from 6 to 8 PM! Known for his smooth vocals and easygoing style, Kohl blends country, rock, and Americana influences into a set full of good vibes and great tunes.

🍔 Food Truck: To be announced – stay tuned for tasty details!

🍻 Cold craft beer, live music, and a laid-back summer atmosphere—it’s everything you need to unwind and enjoy.

Bring a chair, grab a pint, and make a night of it at Tradewater!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com