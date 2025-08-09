Live Music by Marty Brown at Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair

Hopkins County Fair Grounds 605 East Arch Street, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Marty Brown is making his return to the 2025 Hopkins County-Madisonville Fair! The acclaimed singer-songwriter behind George Strait’s hit ‘To the Moon’ will be performing live at Scotty’s Pavilion on Saturday, August 9. Come enjoy a night of great country music and fair food! Ticket Cost/Fair Entry Fee: $15

For more information call 270-245-2970 or visit hopkinscountymadisonvillefair.com/

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
270-245-2970
