Live Music by Mollie Robinson at Tradewater Brewing

to

Tradewater Brewing Company 111 W. Arch, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Start your weekend off right with live music from Mollie Robinson at Tradewater Brewing Company! From 5:30 to 7:30 PM, enjoy her soulful vocals and acoustic favorites in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

🍔 Food Truck: To be announced – stay tuned for tasty details!

🍺 Cold beer, live music, and good vibes make for the perfect Friday evening.

Bring your friends, grab a pint, and come enjoy the start of a great weekend!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
