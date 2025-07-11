× Expand Live Music by Mollie Robinson Live Music by Mollie Robinson

Live Music by Mollie Robinson at Tradewater Brewing

Start your weekend off right with live music from Mollie Robinson at Tradewater Brewing Company! From 5:30 to 7:30 PM, enjoy her soulful vocals and acoustic favorites in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.

🍔 Food Truck: To be announced – stay tuned for tasty details!

🍺 Cold beer, live music, and good vibes make for the perfect Friday evening.

Bring your friends, grab a pint, and come enjoy the start of a great weekend!

For more information call (270) 821-4171 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com