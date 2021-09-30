× Expand Wild & Scenic Festival Wild & Scenic Festival

Live Or VIRTUAL - Wild & Scenic Film Festival

7th Annual Wild & Scenic Film Festival: A dozen films featuring the best of nature and activism through outdoor adventures (including climbing, whitewater, biking, hiking) and sustainable lifestyles (food & farming). PLUS more fun including virtual door prizes and auction. Due to the pandemic, attend as you choose: Live at the Lyric Theatre in Lexington (for fully vaccinated participants), OR also view these films on-demand at home! This is a benefit for the Kentucky Conservation Committee. Details on how to purchase tickets, and full film descriptions at: https://kyconservation.org/wildscenic2021

For more information call (502) 209-9659 or visit kyconservation.org/wildscenic2021