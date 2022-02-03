Live Sirius XM Taping at Planet of the Tapes
to
Planet of the Tapes 640 Barret Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Planet of the Tapes
Local and Regional comics perform some of their best clean material for Sirius XM radio
Join us as our favorite local and regional comics perform some of their best clean material for Sirius XM radio!
*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED FOR ENTRY
Planet of the Tapes specializes in table service, with a convenient silent ordering system. Instead of leaving your table to get in line at a busy bar, just fill out a ticket with your drink order and a server will promptly and quietly bring your drinks to the table. We're a small room, and we're not overcrowded. You'll be no more than 25 feet away from your favorite performer.
For more information call (502) 742-1003 or visit eventvesta.com/events