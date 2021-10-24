Live at 21c: Tiny Lobby Concert Series

Music and art expand our world and bring us together. In this spirit, 21c Museum Hotel Louisville and Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM) are happy to invite you to KRM Live at 21c: Tiny Lobby Concert Series, a free, drop-in concert series, held on Sunday evenings in October from 5-6pm in the 21c Lobby Gallery. The concert series will feature artists across disciplines who are immigrants, refugees, and US-born individuals to celebrate our community’s global musical culture in the setting of contemporary art from around the world.

Performance Line-up:

(5-6pm. Free and open to the public. Reservations not required.)

October 3: Magda Sanchez & Alberto Abril

October 10: Academy of Flamenco Arts

October 17: Charles Amewudah and band*

October 24: Osmany Chauvin Elias

October 31: Fernando Moya

Cocktail for a Cause

Anytime during October, you can also support KRM by visiting Proof on Main to enjoy a Cocktail for a Cause, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting KRM. On your way in, be sure to check out the KRM Art Makes Home installations on the exterior of 21c Louisville to enjoy some of the visual art shared through KRM’s arts and culture city-wide series, helping to make the arts accessible to all.

Proof on Main and 21c Louisville are excited to be partnering with KRM, a local non-profit committed to making Kentucky a home for refugees, for the month of October in conjunction with National Wide Awakes Day 2021, a series of global events taking place on October 3rd and throughout the month organized by the Wide Awakes, a network of thousands of artists, cultural workers, and activists who radically reimagine the future through creative collaboration.

About KRM

Kentucky Refugee Ministries (KRM) is a nonprofit agency providing initial resettlement support, long-term integration services, and immigration legal services. Together as a community, we resettle refugees and welcome immigrants. Through KRM, you encourage hope, advocate for newcomers, and transform the lives of those seeking safety.

For more information call (502) 217-6300 or visit 21cmuseumhotels.com