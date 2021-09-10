Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Back 2 Mac
My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.
Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
Back 2 Mac – A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (formerly Rumours)
TICKET PRICE: $25
Your favorite hits: Go Your Own Way, Don’t Stop, Landslide, Rhiannon, and more!
For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/