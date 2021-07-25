Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Bardstown Country Jam
to
My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Gary Vidito – Bardstown Country Jam
All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.
Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Bardstown Country Jam
with Andrew Newton and Friends
TICKET PRICE: $17
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
A Night of Country Music from Nelson County’s talented singers, songwriters and musicians!
Andrew Newton, Dustin Collins, Josh Mitcham (of Jericho Woods) and Kaleb Cecil.
For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/