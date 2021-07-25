Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Bardstown Country Jam

Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Gary Vidito – Bardstown Country Jam

All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.

Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.

(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Bardstown Country Jam

with Andrew Newton and Friends

TICKET PRICE: $17

A Night of Country Music from Nelson County’s talented singers, songwriters and musicians!

Andrew Newton, Dustin Collins, Josh Mitcham (of Jericho Woods) and Kaleb Cecil.

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/