Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived

All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.

Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.

(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)

Creedence Revived

TICKET PRICE: $25

(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)

The world’s premiere CCR tribute band! Back by popular demand! Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Susie Q and MORE! |

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/