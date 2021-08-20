Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived
to
My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived
All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.
Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
Creedence Revived
TICKET PRICE: $25
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
The world’s premiere CCR tribute band! Back by popular demand! Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Susie Q and MORE! |
For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/