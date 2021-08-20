Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived

to

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004

Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived

All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.

Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.

(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)

Creedence Revived

TICKET PRICE: $25

(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)

The world’s premiere CCR tribute band!  Back by popular demand! Fortunate Son, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Susie Q and MORE! |

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/

Info

My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived - 2021-08-20 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived - 2021-08-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived - 2021-08-20 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Creedence Revived - 2021-08-20 20:00:00 ical