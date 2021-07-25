Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: Gary Vidito – I’m Not Done Yet!
My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.
Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
SUNDAY, JULY 25
Gary Vidito – I’m Not Done Yet!
TICKET PRICE: $17
How To Grow Old Successfully – Original Songs and Classic Hits from Stephen Foster Story’s Banjo Man and the Not Done Yet Band. | garyvidito.com
For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/