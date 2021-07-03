Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: The Crashers
to
My Old Kentucky Home State Park 501 East Stephen Foster Avenue, Bardstown, Kentucky 40004
All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.
Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.
(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)
MONDAY, JULY 19
THE CRASHERS
TICKET PRICE: $23
High Energy Party Band that plays decades of hits! Top 40, Classic Rock, Oldies…everything!
A fun show for EVERYONE!
For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/