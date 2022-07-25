Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown

Rev On: The Foreigner Experience - Monday, July 25.

The music of classic rock band Foreigner comes to life through Rev On: The Foreigner Experience. A six-piece band, Rev On performs Foreigner hits such as “Feels Like the First Time,” “Hot Blooded” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The Monarchs - Monday, Aug. 8.

Louisville-based band The Monarchs have been performing since 1961 with their brand of doo- wop and old-time rock and roll. Former Louisville mayor Jerry Abramson once called the band “Louisville's musical ambassadors.”

Southern Accents – A Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Friday, Sept. 9.

Honoring the catalog of legendary rock band Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Southern Accents perform classic songs such as “American Girl,” “Free Fallin” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance.”

All performances in the series are set for 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the public Monday, March 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets for all shows are $25, with the exception of the Kentucky Headhunters concert, which is $30 per ticket. Season passes are $149. A $2.50 processing fee is applied to all tickets.

For tickets, visit stephenfoster.com/concerts or call 502-348-5971 or 800-626-1563.

All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/