Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown

Our Live at the Park Concert series sponsored by Smith Brothers Distributing Company and Heaven Hill Distillery is back for another summer of fun!

Ticket Prices range from $25-$30 (+fees). Season Passes are $180 and include 5 concerts and 2 shows (SFS and The Sound of Music)!

Nathan Chester and the Old Soul Motown Revival

Monday, June 23

Tickets: $26 (+$4 processing/facility fee)

Fresh from NBC’S THE VOICE, Nathan Chester brings a youthful vibe to classic Motown Hits. His show is a tribute to the golden age of soul, with his own modern twist. Nathan is a 2014-16 alumni of the cast of The Stephen Foster Story and the SFDA productions of Charlie Brown and The Wizard of Oz.

Journey from the Heart

Monday, July 21

Tickets: $30 (+$4 processing/facility fee)

Nashville’s premiere tribute band honoring the music of two rock legends, Journey and Heart. Powerhouse vocalists and talented musicians deliver hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Separate Ways,” “Wheel in the Sky,” “Barracuda,” “Alone,” “Crazy On You,” “Magic Man” and more!

The Monarchs

Monday, August 4

Tickets: $26 (+$4 processing/facility fee)

Louisville-based band The Monarchs have been performing since 1961 with their brand of doo-wop and old-time rock and roll. Performing hits like “Look Homeward Angel,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Run Around Sue,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’,” “Runaway,” “My Girl,” “Turn Around,” “Old Time Rock n Roll,” “Twist and Shout” and more!

The Classic Rock Experience

Friday, August 15

Tickets: $26 (+$4 processing/facility fee)

Inspired by 70’s Arena Rock Legends Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Deep Purple, Boston, Styx and other classic icons, CRE presents an authentic rock concert performing the greatest classic rock anthems of the 1970s: “Immigrant Song,” “Young Lust,” “Separate Ways,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Smokin’,” “Point of No Return,” “Shambala,” “Kashmir,” “Smoke on the Water,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Killer Queen,” and more!

Boys in the Band: The Music of Alabama

Friday, September 5

Tickets: $30 (+$4 processing/facility fee)

A high energy tribute to the greatest country music group of all time with note for note renditions of “Mountain Music,” “Born Country,” “Roll On,” “She and I,” “Take Me Down,” “I’m in a Hurry,” “Dixieland Delight,” “Feels So Right” and many more!

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/