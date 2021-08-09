Live at the Park Concert Series Bardstown: The Monarchs

All concerts begin at 8pm ET unless otherwise noted.

Beer & Spirits garden begins at 6:30pm.

(+$2.50 facility/processing fee on all tickets)

MONDAY, AUGUST 9

THE MONARCHS

TICKET PRICE: $23

Old Time Rock’n Roll, Doo-Wop, Dance Hits and Love Songs with KY’s Own – The Monarchs

For more information call (502) 348-5971 or visit stephenfoster.com/concerts/