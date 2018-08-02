Live! After Five at Fourth Street Live!

Another Summer Friday perfect for Live! after Five featuring:

Danny Dean and the Homewreckers

Danny Dean and the Homewreckers are an American rockabilly band from Los Angeles, California currently residing in Lexington, Kentucky. They are recognized as one of the pioneering neo-rockabilly groups of Southern California at a time when it was unaccepted by the rockabilly scene and would not be accepted for another decade.

They are predominantly known by their peers and fans for playing early 1950s suit-and-tie rock ‘n’ roll akin to The Tyrones, Freddy Bell & The Bell Boys, and Charlie Gracie & His Wildcats with a modern 80s twist and new wave influences of 80s goes rockabilly versions of covers.

Spend your Friday evening with us enjoying food and drink specials at participating venues!

ALL AGES WELCOME!

5:30PM

FREE

For more information call (502) 584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com