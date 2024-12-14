Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church

to

Ballardsville Baptist Church 4300 KY-53 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church

FREE

Take a journey through Bethlehem to experience the Christmas story during the Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church on December 14th from 6 – 8:30 pm. Drive through a living nativity guided by Roman soldiers. You’ll see the familiar wise men, shepherds, a choir singing, Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, and even a real camel! Cookies and hot chocolate served upon departure.

For more information call (502) 222-9165 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Ballardsville Baptist Church 4300 KY-53 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Kids & Family, Outdoor, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Living Nativity at Ballardsville Baptist Church - 2024-12-14 18:00:00 ical