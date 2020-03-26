Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center

After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can't wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends, the toys, are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep..except..they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But where's Mama?

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org