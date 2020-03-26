Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center

to Google Calendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center

 After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can't wait to put on his red pajamas. He and his friends, the toys, are ready to sing and dance their way to sleep..except..they need a bedtime story and a kiss goodnight and a drink of water. But where's Mama?

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to Google Calendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00 iCalendar - Llama Llama Live at The Carson Center - 2020-03-26 18:00:00