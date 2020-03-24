Llama, Llama Red Pajama Live! at the Paramount Arts Center

Bedtime has never been so exciting! After a long day of adventures at the school and the store, Baby Llama can’t wait to put on his red pajamas. But where’s Mama Llama? This hilarious new musical based on the bestselling books by Anna Dewdney is sure to warm every Llama and Mama Llama’s heart!

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com