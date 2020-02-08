Lobster Feast 2020: It’s Showtime! Actors Theatre Fundraiser

Actors Theatre’s Board of Directors and committee co-chairs Wendy Sirchio and Stewart Lussky announce the annual fundraiser Lobster Feast 2019: It’s Showtime! at the Louisville Marriott Downtown (280 West Jefferson Street, Louisville, KY 40202) on Saturday,February 8 beginning at 6 p.m. Coopers’ Craft and Korbel are the presenting sponsor. Supporting sponsorship is provided by White Clay, Brown-Forman, Fifth Third Bank, The Voice-Tribune and The Glenview Trust Company.

This year’s event is themed It’s Showtime! A Island Adventure, a night inspired by the fairy tale magic of Actors Theatre’s upcoming production of Once on This Island. The night will take patrons on a behind-the-scenes tour of the experience of bringing a show to life. Don’t miss your chance to be featured in the spotlight! Consistently rated as one of Louisville’s “best parties” (The Voice-Tribune), Lobster Feast features all-you-can-eat lobster and a locally-sourced dinner buffet, Coopers’ Craft and Korbel cocktails and open bar, live and silent auctions, and a dance floor for celebrating all night.

Tickets are on sale now at $300 per person and $3,000 for a table of ten. $5,000 VIP tables in the Inner Circle and additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Order tickets at LobsterFeast.org or contact Erin Meiman, Events Manager, emeiman@actorstheatre.org.

For more information call (502) 584-1205 or visit actorstheatre.org