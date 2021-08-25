Local Author Tonya L. Matthews at Capitol Arts Center

Local author Tonya L. Matthews will discuss and sign Roxie Applesauce , a story of reconciliation, love, and legacy, reminding us that life’s not always perfect or predictable, but God can make all things beautiful – in His time.

Registration is not required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org

