Local Author Tonya L. Matthews at Capitol Arts Center
to
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Local Author Tonya L. Matthews at Capitol Arts Center
Local author Tonya L. Matthews will discuss and sign Roxie Applesauce , a story of reconciliation, love, and legacy, reminding us that life’s not always perfect or predictable, but God can make all things beautiful – in His time.
Registration is not required.
For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org
Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Talks & Readings