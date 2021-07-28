Local author Jean E. Nehm at The Capitol

Jean Nehm will discuss and sign Respectfully Submitted: The Remarkable Literary Clubs of Bowling Green Kentucky .

Bowling Green has the notable distinction of being home to an unusually large number of literary clubs. From Victorian parlor meetings about germ theory, the effects of war, and classic literature to modern living room sessions concerning stem cell research, Appalachian culture, and contemporary authors, Bowling Green’s many literary clubs have equated learning with entertainment.

Registration is not required.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org