Locash at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

LOCASH will perform a benefit concert at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky. Presented by Champion Ford, the duo will donate all proceeds from the event to the Hall of Fame, a nonprofit organization, in support of music education initiatives, specifically Bluegrass In The Schools (BITS), Saturday Lesson Program, and Instrument Loan Program.

General Admission tickets are $65, with the option to purchase a Meet and Greet Package with LOCASH. Meet and Greet Packages are $50 and include a meet & greet with the band (includes photo opportunity), two drink tickets, light hors d’oeuvres, cash bar, and advance theatre access (show ticket not included, must be purchased separately). The Meet and Greet takes place in the Independence Bank Event Room of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum featuring sweeping views of the Ohio River. Meet and Greet space is limited.

Doors open at 6 pm. Concert begins at 8 pm. Tickets are available now at bluegrasshall.org or by calling 270-926-7891. Bar and concessions will be open at 5 pm, and exhibits will available for pre-show touring. Bundle museum admission with your tickets for a discounted rate.

About the International Bluegrass Music Museum

The mission of the Bluegrass Music Museum is to gather, preserve, exhibit and disseminate artifacts, history, collections and performance art of the global history of bluegrass music through an educational experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (270) 926-7891 or visit bluegrassmuseum.org