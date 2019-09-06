Lone Star Rodeo is coming to Paducah

Lone Star Rodeo is a family-run affair that produces more than 40 events per year in 13 states. The event in Paducah will benefit Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center.

This unique weekend event will be fun for the entire family, featuring eight professional rodeo events: Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback Riding, Calf Roping, Cowgirls Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Bull Riding, and Barrel Racing.

In addition to the professional rodeo events, spectators can enjoy the kids' "Best Dressed Cowboy and Cowgirl" competition (free to enter), food from local vendors, mechanical bull rides, a beer garden, and more! Plus, don't miss the performances by Haleigh Martin on Friday and Carson Beyer on Saturday night before the rodeo begins! Shows will begin at 5 PM.

All events will be held at Carson Park in Paducah, 300 North 30th Street. Friday and Saturday events will run from 5 to 10 PM. Gates open at 4 PM. Kids' events start at 7 PM with rodeo starting at 7:30 PM each night.

Tickets are $15 for adults ages 13 and up, $10 for children ages 4-12, and are free for children under 3. Tickets are available on lonestarrodeocompany.com.

For more information visit lonestarrodeoco.com