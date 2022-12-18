Lonestar - Christmas & Hits at the Carson Center
to
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Lonestar - Christmas & Hits will surely get you in the spirit as you enjoy all their classic hits along with their amazing renditions of your favorite Christmas songs!
For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance