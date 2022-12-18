Lonestar - Christmas & Hits at the Carson Center

to

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Lonestar - Christmas & Hits at the Carson Center

  Lonestar - Christmas & Hits will surely get you in the spirit as you enjoy all their classic hits along with their amazing renditions of your favorite Christmas songs!

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
to
