Long Hunter Living History Camp at Old Mulkey Meetinghouse

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167

OFFICIAL MONROE COUNTY BICENTENNIAL EVENT!

This interactive event will give you the chance to experience the sights, sounds, smells and activities of a period accurate long hunter camp!

Friday is our school day. Late afternoon time slots are still available. Schools/home schools please call to register.

Saturday is open to the public.

For more information call  (270) 487-8481 or visit parks.ky.gov/tompkinsville/parks/historic/old-mulkey-meetinghouse-state-historic-site

Old Mulkey Meetinghouse State Historic Site 38 Old Mulkey Park Road, Tompkinsville, Kentucky 42167 View Map
History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
