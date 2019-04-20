Longrifles of the Kentucky Frontier at Jack Jouett House

The Jack Jouett House Historic Site in Versailles will host an exhibit of Kentucky-made longrifles and powder horns on Saturday, April 20. “Into the Bluegrass: Longrifles of the Kentucky Frontier” will feature a variety of guns made by Central Kentucky artisans in the late 18 th and early 19 th century from two private collections.

The exhibit will be open in the Jack Jouett House from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 20. At 1 p.m., Mel Stewart Hankla will give a presentation on the collection in the Visitor’s Center. Space is limited, so tickets to the exhibit and program are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are $5.00 per person

For more information call (859) 873-7902 or visit jouetthouse.org