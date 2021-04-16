Lorrie Morgan with Jesse Keith Whitley at Paramount Arts Center

Lorrie Morgan w/ Jesse Keith Whitley at Paramount Arts Center

Songstress Lorrie Morgan has sold over 8 million records including 14 top-10 hits, 12 recorded albums and 4 Female Vocalist of the Year awards. She made her mark with what have now become timeless country standards, "Five Minutes", "Except For Monday", "Something In Red", "Watch Me", and "What Part of No", to establish her place as a country star- a modern working woman making country music history.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com