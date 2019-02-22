Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center

to Google Calendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00

Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center

Featuring live Americana, folk, and bluegrass musicians performing intimate sets across Kentucky.

Lost River Sessions LIVE! brings the charismatic storytelling nature of folk, bluegrass and Americana music to the stage of the iconic Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green. All shows are broadcast live on WKU Public Radio and streaming on wkyufm.org.

The 2018-19 LRS Live! concert series will feature a variety of regional musicians and artists. More information is available at lostriversessions.org.

Upcoming Show Dates:

March 16, 2019

April 19, 2019

May 11, 2019 – Lost River Sessions Arts & Music Festival

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Info
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
to Google Calendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center - 2019-02-22 19:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

December 13, 2018

Friday

December 14, 2018

Saturday

December 15, 2018

Sunday

December 16, 2018

Monday

December 17, 2018

Tuesday

December 18, 2018

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Submit Yours