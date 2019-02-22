Lost River Sessions LIVE! at the Capitol Arts Center

Featuring live Americana, folk, and bluegrass musicians performing intimate sets across Kentucky.

Lost River Sessions LIVE! brings the charismatic storytelling nature of folk, bluegrass and Americana music to the stage of the iconic Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green. All shows are broadcast live on WKU Public Radio and streaming on wkyufm.org.

The 2018-19 LRS Live! concert series will feature a variety of regional musicians and artists. More information is available at lostriversessions.org.

Upcoming Show Dates:

March 16, 2019

April 19, 2019

May 11, 2019 – Lost River Sessions Arts & Music Festival

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com