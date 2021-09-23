Louder Than Life
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Louder Than Life
Louder Than Life will feature nearly 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three s
METALLICA, NINE INCH NAILS & KORN
Headline The Largest Rock Festival In America
Expanding To Four Days September 23-26
At Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, KY
Festival Also Features Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Staind, Mudvayne, Rise Against, Cypress Hill, Gojira & Many More
For more information visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com