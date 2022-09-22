Louder Than Life
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Louder Than Life will feature nearly 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three stages.
Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers headline four days of rock, September 22nd-25th.
At Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, KY
For more information visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink