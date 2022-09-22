Louder Than Life

Louder Than Life will feature nearly 70 music acts over 4 days, with performances on three stages.

Nine Inch Nails, Slipknot, KISS and Red Hot Chili Peppers headline four days of rock, September 22nd-25th.

At Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center In Louisville, KY

For more information visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com