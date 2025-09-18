Louder Than Life
to
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
×
Louder Than Life
Get ready for the LOUDEST weekend of the year with America’s Biggest Rock Festival. Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY!
For more information visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com
Info
Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor