Louder Than Life

to

Kentucky Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Louder Than Life 

Get ready for the LOUDEST weekend of the year with  America’s Biggest Rock Festival. Louder Than Life returns bigger and better than ever to Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY!

For more information visit LouderThanLifeFestival.com

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor
to
