Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit

The Museum’s Exhibit Hall has once again been transformed to feature a special themed display. For a period of about seven months, that theme focuses on Chevrolet racing history. The story of Chevrolet racing is told from the early days of Louis Chevrolet as a racing driver for Buick, through the AMA ban on racing, to Chevrolet Racing’s involvement in NASCAR, and the Le Mans-winning Corvettes.

Significant stories are told through the display of various cars and artifacts, from engines including one from a C5-R, and a fuel injection cutaway, to race suits and more. The exhibit will run until January 4, 2019.

For more information call 270-781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org