Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit

to Google Calendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00

National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit

The Museum’s Exhibit Hall has once again been transformed to feature a special themed display. For a period of about seven months, that theme focuses on Chevrolet racing history. The story of Chevrolet racing is told from the early days of Louis Chevrolet as a racing driver for Buick, through the AMA ban on racing, to Chevrolet Racing’s involvement in NASCAR, and the Le Mans-winning Corvettes.

Significant stories are told through the display of various cars and artifacts, from engines including one from a C5-R, and a fuel injection cutaway, to race suits and more. The exhibit will run until January 4, 2019.

For more information call 270-781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org

Info
National Corvette Museum 350 Corvette Drive, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Louis to LeMans: The History of Chevrolet Racing Exhibit - 2018-07-06 00:00:00

Tags

JJ18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

July 6, 2018

Saturday

July 7, 2018

Sunday

July 8, 2018

Monday

July 9, 2018

Tuesday

July 10, 2018

Wednesday

July 11, 2018

Thursday

July 12, 2018

Submit Yours