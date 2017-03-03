Louisivlle Golf Expo

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

Louisivlle Golf Expo

Join us March 3rd, 4th & 5th for this years Louisville Golf Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center in the East Hall.

 Golfers throughout Kentucky, eastern Missouri, southern Indiana and southern Ohio will have the chance to get a jump-start on the 2017 season when the Fourth-Annual Louisville Golf Expo returns to the Kentucky Exposition Center East Hall, March 3rd - 5th!

The Louisville Golf Expo features the largest gathering of golf retailers and exhibitors under one roof in the entire state — take advantage of the season’s lowest prices on name-brand clubs and equipment from the industry’s top manufacturers, be the first to try out the year's hottest new clubs for free on an indoor driving range, play fun skills contests featuring thousands of dollars in prizes, take a free lesson from a top PGA pro, or visit special areas for golf travel and other exciting activities.

For more information visit louisvillegolfexpo.com.

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

