Louisville 90's Block Party at the YUM Center

The Louisville 90's Block Party is a nostalgic throwback with some of your favorite hip hop, R&B and soul artists.

The party will last all evening when Guy, Teddy Riley, Monica, Jagged Edge, Dru Hill & Next perform at the KFC Yum! Center this November 11.

For more information call 502-690-9000 or visit kfcyumcenter.com.