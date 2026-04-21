Louisville Ballet Presents BOURBON & BALLET

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Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Ballet Presents BOURBON & BALLET

  Take a sip of spectacular at this choreographers’ showcase, a tasting of unique works created by our Company and Studio Company Artists. Just like Kentucky bourbon, these new ballets are crafted with excellence in mind. Each ticket purchase will include one cocktail or mocktail on us.

For more information call  502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org

Info

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Dance, Outdoor
502.583.2623
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