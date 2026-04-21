Louisville Ballet Presents CARMEN

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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Ballet Presents CARMEN

 Glamour and danger dance hand in hand in Andrea Schermoly’s extravagant reimagining of the classic tale of Carmen, set in a shimmering 1973 Las Vegas. Beneath the neon lights and velvet curtains, Carmen, a magnetic showgirl with a fierce heart and untamable spirit, lives by her own rules. With two men vying for her affection, the heroine embarks on a tumultuous and passionate affair that leads her to a heartbreaking fate.

For more information call  502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Dance, Outdoor
502.583.2623
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