Louisville Ballet Presents CARMEN

Glamour and danger dance hand in hand in Andrea Schermoly’s extravagant reimagining of the classic tale of Carmen, set in a shimmering 1973 Las Vegas. Beneath the neon lights and velvet curtains, Carmen, a magnetic showgirl with a fierce heart and untamable spirit, lives by her own rules. With two men vying for her affection, the heroine embarks on a tumultuous and passionate affair that leads her to a heartbreaking fate.

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