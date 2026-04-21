Louisville Ballet Presents FRANKENSTEIN
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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Ballet Presents FRANKENSTEIN
Mary Shelley’s gothic novel is brought to life in an electric new production for Halloween weekend. Exploring the humanity of Dr. Frankenstein’s shocking creation, this moving and emotional interpretation asks the question: in this story of madness, abandonment, and revenge, who is the real monster?
For more information call 502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org
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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Dance, Outdoor