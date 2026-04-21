Louisville Ballet Presents HAMLET & OPHELIA

Louisville Ballet returns for Kentucky Shakespeare’s annual free Shakespeare in the Park festival with a new interpretation of Hamlet by Roger Creel performed by the artists of Louisville Ballet. Join us before the performance for food trucks, Will’s Tavern, pre-show performances by community dance groups, Kids’ Globe activities, and more!

FREE ADMISSION

For more information call 502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org