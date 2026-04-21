Louisville Ballet Presents HAMLET & OPHELIA

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Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Ballet Presents HAMLET & OPHELIA

Louisville Ballet returns for Kentucky Shakespeare’s annual free Shakespeare in the Park festival with a new interpretation of Hamlet by Roger Creel performed by the artists of Louisville Ballet. Join us before the performance for food trucks, Will’s Tavern, pre-show performances by community dance groups, Kids’ Globe activities, and more!

FREE ADMISSION

For more information call  502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org

Info

Central Park 4th Street and Magnolia Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Dance, Outdoor
502.583.2623
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