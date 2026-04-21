Louisville Ballet Presents MOMENTUM

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Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Ballet Presents MOMENTUM

Experience an expertly curated collection of three contemporary works that represent the exciting forward momentum of ballet. Momentum features Alejandro Cerrudo’s Extremely Close, which sets intricate yet fluid choreography on a stage covered in feathers, Adam Hougland’s K281, a fast-paced, musical work to Mozart’s Piano Sonata K. 281, and a world premiere. This three-in-one production is perfect for fans of the unique, abstract, and unexpected nature of contemporary ballet.

For more information call  502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org

Info

Actors Theatre of Louisville 316 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Dance, Outdoor
502.583.2623
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