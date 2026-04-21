Louisville Ballet Presents THE BROWN-FORMAN NUTCRACKER

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Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Ballet Presents THE BROWN-FORMAN NUTCRACKER

Discover unbelievable magic and unforgettable memories with this classic holiday tradition, featuring an enchanting cast of whimsical characters, spectacular costumes and sets, and Tchaikovsky’s iconic score played live by the Louisville Orchestra. This journey to the Land of the Sugar Plum Fairy is a tribute to the wonder and warmth of the holiday season, a delight for both the young and the young-at-heart.

For more information call  502.583.2623 or visit louisvilleballet.org

Info

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Dance, Outdoor
502.583.2623
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