Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract

Feel the power as we bring a riveting psychological drama to life. This co-production between Louisville Ballet and Louisville Visual Art is an intimate and innovative dance and visual art experience that will excite the senses and push the boundaries of the art form through creative collaboration.

Choreography by Lucas Jervies

Music by Adam Ster

Designs by Tiffany Cabonneau, Andrew Cozzens, and Ezra Kellerman

Date(s): Thursday, February 28th - Sunday, March 3rd

Ages: Contains sensitive subject matter

Price: $35.00

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org