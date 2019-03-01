Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract

to Google Calendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00

Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract 

Feel the power as we bring a riveting psychological drama to life. This co-production between Louisville Ballet and Louisville Visual Art is an intimate and innovative dance and visual art experience that will excite the senses and push the boundaries of the art form through creative collaboration.

Choreography by Lucas Jervies

Music by Adam Ster

Designs by Tiffany Cabonneau, Andrew Cozzens, and Ezra Kellerman

Date(s): Thursday, February 28th - Sunday, March 3rd

Ages:  Contains sensitive subject matter

Price: $35.00

For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org

Info
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts 501 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
502-566-5111
to Google Calendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00 iCalendar - Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract - 2019-03-01 20:00:00

Tags

Apr 2018

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

April 27, 2018

Saturday

April 28, 2018

Sunday

April 29, 2018

Monday

April 30, 2018

Tuesday

May 1, 2018

Wednesday

May 2, 2018

Thursday

May 3, 2018

Submit Yours