Louisville Ballet: Human Abstract
Feel the power as we bring a riveting psychological drama to life. This co-production between Louisville Ballet and Louisville Visual Art is an intimate and innovative dance and visual art experience that will excite the senses and push the boundaries of the art form through creative collaboration.
Choreography by Lucas Jervies
Music by Adam Ster
Designs by Tiffany Cabonneau, Andrew Cozzens, and Ezra Kellerman
Date(s): Thursday, February 28th - Sunday, March 3rd
Ages: Contains sensitive subject matter
Price: $35.00
For more information call 502-566-5111 or visit kentuckycenter.org