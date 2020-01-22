×

The 2020 Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow will feature a number of new attractions and returning favorites! The Hawg Trough, an interactive 5,000-gallon aquarium, will provide a unique, underwater view of how fish react to different techniques, bait and lures. Top anglers from around the area will demonstrate their fishing and casting skills in the tank during daily, free seminars. The kids’ area is returning bigger and better, with a number of family-friendly activities in one place. Yogi Bear™ will be at the show for meet-and-greets and autographs in the Bear Cave Fun Zone, hosted by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp Resort Mammoth Cave. Kids can also enjoy free catch-and-release fishing in the Trout Pond, get crafty at the Create-a-Crankbait station and more. Attendees can test their boating abilities with the Boating Skills Virtual Trainer from America’s Boating Club. Super Thursday festivities will take place on Thursday, January 23, including one-day-only special offers and meet-and-greets with superheroes. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters – those in costume will get a free, handmade, ice cream sandwich from Ehrler's Ice Cream! For the first time, the show will feature a Career Day on Friday, January 24. High school and college students can learn about careers in the boating, RV and fishing industries. The Poker Run will take over the show floor on Friday night, for those 21 and older. As the winners are crowned, Nick’s Boat Dock will keep the party going at their booth. Don’t miss the chance to mingle with professional wakeboarders during this time. Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and Senior Brand Ambassador Al Young will be on-site throughout the week, leading tastings and seminars with their award-winning Bourbons. To learn more about the show, view the show schedule, and purchase tickets, visit www.LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date with show news and events. Share show posts by tagging #LouBoatRVShow and @LouBoatRVShow.