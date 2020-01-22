Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
The 2020 Progressive Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow will feature a number of new attractions and returning favorites! The Hawg Trough, an interactive 5,000-gallon aquarium, will provide a unique, underwater view of how fish react to different techniques, bait and lures. Top anglers from around the area will demonstrate their fishing and casting skills in the tank during daily, free seminars. The kids’ area is returning bigger and better, with a number of family-friendly activities in one place. Yogi Bear™ will be at the show for meet-and-greets and autographs in the Bear Cave Fun Zone, hosted by Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp Resort Mammoth Cave. Kids can also enjoy free catch-and-release fishing in the Trout Pond, get crafty at the Create-a-Crankbait station and more. Attendees can test their boating abilities with the Boating Skills Virtual Trainer from America’s Boating Club. Super Thursday festivities will take place on Thursday, January 23, including one-day-only special offers and meet-and-greets with superheroes. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite characters – those in costume will get a free, handmade, ice cream sandwich from Ehrler's Ice Cream! For the first time, the show will feature a Career Day on Friday, January 24. High school and college students can learn about careers in the boating, RV and fishing industries. The Poker Run will take over the show floor on Friday night, for those 21 and older. As the winners are crowned, Nick’s Boat Dock will keep the party going at their booth. Don’t miss the chance to mingle with professional wakeboarders during this time. Four Roses Master Distiller Brent Elliott and Senior Brand Ambassador Al Young will be on-site throughout the week, leading tastings and seminars with their award-winning Bourbons. To learn more about the show, view the show schedule, and purchase tickets, visit www.LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com. Follow the show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to stay up-to-date with show news and events. Share show posts by tagging #LouBoatRVShow and @LouBoatRVShow.
The Progressive® Insurance Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow returns January 22-26, 2020, transforming the Kentucky Exposition Center into a one-stop marketplace for outdoors enthusiasts. Attendees can browse, board and buy hundreds of the newest-model boats, RVs and accessories, enjoy activities for the whole family, and get a jumpstart on outside fun.
WHEN:
January 22–26, 2020
Wednesday, January 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Thursday, January 23 from noon to 9 p.m.
Friday, January 24 from noon to 9 p.m.
Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE:
Kentucky Exposition Center
South Wings A, B & C
937 Phillips Lane
Louisville, KY 40209
TICKETS:
Tickets will be available at LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com in November and sold at the box office during the show.
Adults – $12 (ages 13 and older)
Seniors – $10 (ages 60 and older, box office only)
Children – FREE (12 and under)
Active military – FREE with military ID
For more information call (502) 367-5000 or visit LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com