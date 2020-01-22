Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209

WHEN:

January 22–26, 2020

Wednesday, January 22 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, January 23 from noon to 9 p.m.

Friday, January 24 from noon to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE:

Kentucky Exposition Center

South Wings A, B & C

937 Phillips Lane

Louisville, KY 40209

TICKETS:

Tickets will be available at LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com in November and sold at the box office during the show.

Adults – $12 (ages 13 and older)

Seniors – $10 (ages 60 and older, box office only)

Children – FREE (12 and under)

Active military – FREE with military ID

For more information call (502) 367-5000 or visit LouisvilleBoatRVShow.com

Info

Kentucky Fair and Exposition Center 937 Phillips Lane, Louisville, Kentucky 40209
Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor, Sports
