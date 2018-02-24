Louisville CVB Reunion Workshop

The Louisville CVB is hosting their bi-annual reunion planning workshop and we would like to invite you to be a part of it!

The next Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 24, 2018, at the Holiday Inn Louisville East - Hurstbourne, 1325 S Hurstbourne Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40222.

The reunion workshop is a wonderful chance to meet our team, some of our local hotel and attraction partners, and also help you fine tune the details of your upcoming reunion!

If you would like to participate as an attendee, please contact Kathryn Peck at kpeck@gotolouisville.com.

For more information call 502-560-1491.