Louisville Chorus — Canticles of Christmas
Annunciation Catholic Church 105 Main St, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
×
Canticles of Christmas
Vivaldi Gloria + Nativity Carols
Shelby County Outreach Performance
Joined by
Soprano Mary Redden & Mezzo Laura C. Atkinson
Members of Louisville Philharmonia
—The Musicians' Orchestra
Sat, Dec 14, 2019—1 PM
Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu
For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family