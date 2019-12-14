Louisville Chorus — Canticles of Christmas

Annunciation Catholic Church 105 Main St, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Canticles of Christmas

Vivaldi Gloria + Nativity Carols

Shelby County Outreach Performance

Joined by

Soprano Mary Redden & Mezzo Laura C. Atkinson

Members of Louisville Philharmonia

—The Musicians' Orchestra

Sat, Dec 14, 2019—1 PM

Annunciation Catholic Church

105 Main St • Shelbyville, KY 40065

    Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
502-968-6300
