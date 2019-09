Louisville Chorus — Captivating Movie Themes

From Disney to Titanic to Ghost & More

Joined by

Beargrass Christian Church Choir

Sun, May 31, 2020—3 PM

Beargrass Christian Church

4100 Shelbyville Rd • Louisville, KY 40207

Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.