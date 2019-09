Louisville Chorus — Family Christmas Treasures

Holiday favorites for all!

Come dressed in holiday attire!

J-Town Outreach Performance

Sun, Dec 8, 2019—3 PM

First Baptist Church

10600 Watterson Trail • Louisville, KY 40299

Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.