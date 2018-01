Louisville Chorus — Mozart: Requiem

Joined by

Soloists:

Soprano Mary Redden, Alto Maggie Schwenker, Tenor Bill Coleman, Bass Alexander Redden

Louisville Philharmonia—The Musicians’ Orchestra

Sunday April 15, 2018—3 PM

St Brigid Catholic Church

1520 Hepburn Avenue 40204

$22 Gen, $18 Sr, $5 Stu

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.