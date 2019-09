Louisville Chorus — Musical Visions of America

16th Annual Multimedia Choral Cinema Presentation of the Founding, Expansion, and Refinement of America.

Enjoy this American historical retrospective & revel in the power of stirring patriotic songs & visuals!

Multimedia Specialist Ruth Newman

Thurs, July 2, 2020—7 PM

Louisville Memorial Auditorium

970 So. 4th St • Louisville, Ky 40203

Ticket prices $23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu

For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.