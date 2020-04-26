Louisville Chorus — The Dawn from on High
St Brigid Catholic Church 1520 Hepburn Avenue , Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Mezzo Soprano Laura C. Atkinson
Tenor Bill Coleman
Louisville Philharmonia—The Musicians' Orchestra
Members of Christ Church United Methodist Chancel Choir
Sun, April 26, 2020—3 PM
St Brigid Catholic Church
1520 Hepburn Avenue 40204
$23 Gen, $20 Sr, $5 Stu
For further information, visit LouisvilleChorus.org or call 502-968-6300.
